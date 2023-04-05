Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will need everything to break right for them to have even a puncher’s chance at making the play-in tournament. They will need to finish with more wins than the Oklahoma City Thunder to squeak into the play-in tournament, and their efforts to do so will continue on Wednesday night, when they take on the playoff-bound Sacramento Kings.

They will definitely need the services of the Slovenian superstar if they were to make anything out of their 2022-23 season that has been, by most accounts, a true disappointment after their surprise run to the Western Conference Finals last year. Thus, Mavs fans will desperately want the answer to the question of, “Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs. the Kings?”

Luka Doncic injury status vs. Kings

Luka Doncic hasn’t had the cleanest bill of health as of late. The Mavs star missed five games in the middle of March, which contributed to their eventual collapse and their current predicament as a team that’s on the outside looking in on the playoff picture.

Since then, however, Doncic has not missed a single game for the floundering Mavs, and it seems like that will continue later tonight against the Kings, as he is probable to play in what could be a season-defining game for Dallas.

There’s been talk regarding a potential shutdown for Luka Doncic, as the Mavs, at the moment, have the 10th best odds to land the number one overall pick, making them likely to keep their selection that would convey to the New York Knicks should they finish outside the top 10.

But it doesn’t seem like Doncic is the type of competitor that gives up without a fight, and his status on the Mavs’ latest injury report proves as much.

Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s partnership hasn’t particularly been the best, and the Mavs’ defensive woes are extremely troubling, but that doesn’t mean that they won’t be able to give the Kings a hell of a contest on Wednesday night. After all, the answer to the question of whether or not Luka Doncic is playing tonight vs. the Kings is maybe.