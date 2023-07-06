Kendrick Perkins absolutely loved the Dallas Mavericks' sign-and-trade for Grant Williams, and he's already predicting big things for the former Boston Celtics forward as he plays alongside Luka Doncic.

The Mavs acquired Williams and two second-rounders in a three-team sign-and-trade with the Celtics and San Antonio Spurs. Dallas sent Reggie Bullock and an unprotected 2030 pick swap to San Antonio, while the Celtics also got two second-round picks in return.

Additionally, Dallas is signing Williams to a four-year, $53 million deal as well, ensuring that he'll be part of their long-term plans.

After seeing the deal, Perkins quickly took to Twitter to share his take on the matter. For him, it's a big win for Dallas since the team got a player who he believes complements well with Doncic. With that said, Big Perk expressed his confidence that Williams will thrive in the Big D.

“I really like this Grant Williams move by the Mavs!!!! He's going to flourish well along side Luka and Kyrie. Carry the hell on…” Perkins wrote on Twitter.

Grant Williams is exactly the type of player that the Mavs need: a versatile defender and 3-and-D wing who can also shoot from beyond the arc. Williams averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 2022-23, all while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from deep.

As Kendrick Perkins said, it's also not wrong to expect Williams to have a bigger year with the Mavs. He is projected to play a significant role with the team behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, so he won't be lacking in playing time.

Of course it has yet to be seen how Williams will gel with the rest of the Mavs roster, but there's reason to be optimistic that it will be a seamless transition considering that Williams knows how to play behind two superstars.