The first wave of NBA free agency has come upon us and in what can be considered as a surprise, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks have reportedly wasted no time in getting a deal done. This comes out to a whopping $126 million extension that will see Irving remain in Dallas for at least the next three years.

Naturally, NBA Twitter was set ablaze by this bombshell. The fact that Irving will now be pocketing north of $40 million per year came as a shock for more than a few folks out there. Let's just say that some fans are of the belief that the Mavs may have overpaid here a bit:

45 MILLION A YEAR WTFFF — J 🦌 (@Jayxce) June 30, 2023

Bro was just meeting with other teams to make the Mavericks nervous — َ (@FeelLikeDrew) June 30, 2023

To be fair, a lot of Mavs fans were hyped by this news, as well as with the prospect of seeing Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving play a full season together. Others, however, remained skeptical in terms of Irving's true “loyalty” to Dallas:

I wouldn’t get to excited Mavs fans. He made another one of his “pre-trade request speeches this week” pic.twitter.com/svcK95Dm41 — Hardwood Hoops 🏀 (@HardwoodHooops) June 30, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Just because he signed this deal with Dallas does NOT mean Kyrie Irving is truly a Maverick. I believe this may be a leverage play to work his way into a Los Angeles Laker uniform to play alongside LeBron James!” – Brian Windhorst, probably pic.twitter.com/LMLb4aQvhn — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) June 30, 2023

How long until he requests a trade? — Pickle (@betpickle) June 30, 2023

As you would expect, the jokes about the Los Angeles Lakers came next. Kyrie has long been rumored to be a target by LA as they look to reunite him with LeBron James. So much so, that Irving even reportedly met with the Lakers today to discuss a potential move to Hollywood. The Twitter trolls could not help but clown LeBron and Co. now that they've let Kyrie slip away yet again:

NOOOO HE WAS SUPPOSED TO BE A LAKER 😭💔💔💔 — LeBron Muse (@BronMuse) June 30, 2023

Lakers fans right now pic.twitter.com/ww6CGSEhjF — FanDuel (@FanDuel) June 30, 2023

Lakers thought they were those guys 😭😭😭😭 — . (@mondeismoi) June 30, 2023

The best (or worst?) part about all this is that NBA free agency has just started and it's going to be a very busy next few hours/days. Mavs fans can rest easy, though, now that they've settled the Kyrie Irving dilemma so early on.