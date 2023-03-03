Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic put Dallas Mavericks fans on a thrilling ride Thursday night, as the two superstars took turns in punching the Philadelphia 76ers in the mouth in a 133-126 win at home.

Irving and Doncic did not allow the Sixers from worsening the tandem’s record to 1-5 and in the process, resulted in an extremely rare achievement by the point guard — one that nobody in the NBA before had ever even accomplished, per OPTAStats.

Kyrie Irving is the only player in NBA history to be part of a teammate duo scoring 40+ points each in regulation for 2 different teams.

2016 Finals: Irving (41) & LeBron James (41) for@cavs

Tonight: Irving (40) & Luka Dončić (42) for@dallasmavs

Kyrie Irving finished the game with 40 points on 15-for-22 shooting from the field and also added six assists, four rebounds, and three steals in 42 minutes. Luka Doncic, on the other hand, generated a game-high 42 points with 12 assists, and four rebounds in just 40 minutes of work on the floor.

The performances of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic showed that both superstars can co-exist and win games against elite competition just like when the former did together with LeBron James during their days with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After scoring a big win over the Sixers, the focus now for the Mavs is on sustaining that form, as they look for more consistency in winning games with their superstar pair of Kyrie Irving and Doncic.

Coming up next for the Mavs is another huge test against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at home.