Kyrie Irving once again dropped a polarizing quote (what’s new?) that lit NBA Twitter on fire. The Dallas Mavericks point guard gave his thoughts on the widely used and oft-criticized term “load management” and how it has allegedly “dehumanized” NBA players who’ve been associated with the label.

Irving claimed that the term “load management” has developed a negative connotation that is somewhat of an affront against NBA players and what they do to prepare for their job, via Ben Golliver:

“I don’t know who created the term ‘load management.’ … I don’t know who started the narrative but it’s completely run amok. I think it’s dehumanized some of us in terms of the way we prepare ourselves day to day. This is a 24/7 job.”

The fans didn’t exactly side with Kyrie Irving on this one. A handful found it to be an odd stance considering Irving has missed games for reasons that didn’t even have to do with basketball; never mind the load management part of it all.

Others were confused by Kyrie Irving being offended by the term at all, given that “load management” relates to boundaries being set on NBA players’ bodies so they don’t take as much of a beating from the 82-game regular season grind. Teams routinely rest players despite not having an ongoing unplayable injury, but rather just to give them rest, which roughly translate to a more formal label like load management.

🚨 Want A FREE Photoshop With You And Your GOAT Player?
RECOMMENDED
Mavs, Luka Doncic, Mavs All-Star Break

1 fatal flaw Mavs must fix after All-Star break to become 2023 NBA title contender

Diego Vergel de Dios ·

Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving gets 100% real about how he wants to be approached in interviews

Steve Silverman ·

Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Mavs

Kyrie Irving gets brutally honest on early struggles with Luka Doncic, Mavs

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Some took it a step further, claiming Irving uses a double standard when it comes to the expression “dehumanizing”.

Wherever Kyrie Irving goes, controversy certainly follows. On the basketball front, Dallas has split their games 2-2 when he’s played thus far. Mavs fans can only hope that the talking points on Kyrie stay focused on basketball rather than any off court controversies involving their new point guard.