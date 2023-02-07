The Dallas Mavericks have officially traded for Kyrie Irving. Now, the jersey number Irving will wear as the newest member of the Mavericks has been revealed.

Irving will wear the No. 2 jersey, per TNT’s Chris Haynes. It’s the same number Mavericks’ head coach Jason Kidd wore with Dallas from 2008-2012.

The Mavericks were desperately searching for a compliment to superstar Luka Doncic. When Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas pounced at the opportunity. To land Irving, the Mavs traded Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick and a pair of second-round picks.

For all of his off-court drama, Irving has statistically been one of the better point guards in the NBA this season. On his way to an All-Star nomination, Irving has averaged 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

While his defense has come under question at times, the Mavericks will be happy to add Irving’s scoring prowess. Dallas currently ranks 24th in the NBA, averaging 112.3 points per game. While Doncic is averaging an impressive 33.4 points per game, prior to the trade the Mavs had just four players averaging double-digits with no one above 20 PPG.

Kyrie Irving should provide that dynamic offensive punch next to Doncic. He should help take away some defensive pressure on the Mavs’ star and overall make the team’s offensive much more well-rounded. Sitting at 28-26, Dallas is currently sixth in the Western Conference.

Now that Irving is in Dallas, he will rock the No. 2 for the Mavericks. Kidd, Doncic and company will hope that Irving’s No. 2 will help lead the Mavs to being No. 1 and a potential NBA Finals contender.