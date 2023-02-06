The Dallas Mavericks got Luka Doncic a co-star after they acquired star guard Kyrie Irving. Irving is a dynamic guard and extremely talented scorer, ball handler, and finisher at the rim. He is having a great season, averaging 27.1 points per game along with 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from deep–basically the perfect All-Star partner for Luka talent-wise.

However, to acquire Irving and Markieff Morris, however, Dallas sent away Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney Smith, a 2029 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick.

The acquisition of Irving proves that the Mavs are going to be aggressive in putting the right talent around Doncic. Throughout his career thus far, he has been surrounded by role players and has had to carry the team on his shoulders. Irving changes that, as he can take some of that pressure off Doncic.

While this was a great trade, Dallas still has some work to do. The Mavs are in pursuit of another trade to upgrade their roster and solidify their spot in the Western Conference. This could involve Tim Hardaway Jr. or Christian Wood, as they have been mentioned in trade rumors.

With a dynamic scoring backcourt, a trade would most certainly be to upgrade the frontcourt depth. With that said, here is the next trade the Mavs must make after acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Nets.

Mavs Trade For Raptors Forward OG Anunoby

While Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are explosive players on offense, they are not great defenders. Both of them have improved throughout their respective careers, but the Mavs could use a lockdown defender. Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby has come up as a target for many teams as the February 9 trade deadline approaches.

Anunoby is a premier defender and has improved his game offensively. He can lock down the opposing team’s guards or forwards, which would fit extremely well alongside their star guards. Anunoby has even been able to guard centers at times, with his 6’7” frame and 7’2” wingspan.

This season, Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.1 steals. He is shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from behind the arc. His two-way play would perfectly complement the starting lineup and would replace Dorian Finney-Smith’s role. He would also play at a higher level than Finney-Smith and load up their roster for the postseason.

The 25-year-old is under contract for next season and has a player option for 2024-25. Anunoby is a great third or fourth option despite not being a star. However, it is going to be a competitive race to get him. Many teams in the league are interested in acquiring Anunoby, and the asking price is high. Three-and-D wings are one of the most important positions in modern NBA, and trading for a player of Anunoby’s caliber will cost a lot.

Despite the high cost, the Mavs should be in on the Anunoby sweepstakes. Doncic is a generational talent, averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 50.4 percent and 35.3 percent from downtown. Putting the best pieces around him can help them get to the NBA Finals.

Doncic led Dallas to the Western Conference last season but didn’t have enough around him to get past the Golden State Warriors. The West is wide open this season and the trade for Irving will go a long way for the Mavs. If they can acquire Anunoby, they will be one of the favorites to make it to the NBA Finals.