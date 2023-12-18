The Mavs might be a little short-handed against the Nuggets.

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the better teams in the NBA this season. They are currently 16-9 and in third place in the Western Conference standings. It seems like all the Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving pairing needed was a full training camp and preseason to get acclimated. The Mavs are going to be a little short-handed though for their upcoming game against the Nuggets. Both Irving and rookie center Dereck Lively II are going to be out for the Mavs due to injury as per NBA Insider Marc Stein.

The Mavericks have listed Dereck Lively II (left ankle sprain) as out along with Kyrie Irving (to miss his fifth successive game with a right heel contusion) for Monday night's visit to Denver. More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnZ8Y — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 17, 2023

The Mavs vs. Nuggets game will be the fifth straight game that Kyrie Irving has missed due to a heel injury. Dereck Lively is out due to an ankle injury. This will be the third game this season that Lively has missed.

Prior to his injury, Irving had been averaging 23.0 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 47.1 percent shooting from the field, 38.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 90.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Lively has made an immediate impact for the Mavs as a rookie and has fit it with the starting lineup. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Lively has started in 22 of the 23 games he's played in at a little over 25 minutes per game. He's been averaging 8.9 points per game, 7.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocked shots with splits of 73.4 percent shooting from the field and 58.6 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Mavs fans will hope for both players to return soon. Dante Exum has been starting in place of Irving and Richaun Holmes may start in place of Lively.