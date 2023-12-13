Dante Exum's resiliency and hard-work have helped him not only return to the NBA, but find an important role with the Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks emerged victorious Tuesday, earning a competitive 127-125 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Luka Doncic was fantastic again despite dealing with an injury, while Tim Hardaway Jr. also performed well for the Mavs. With Kyrie Irving out with an injury of his own, however, it was Dante Exum who proved to be Dallas' X-factor.

Exum was fantastic versus the Lakers, scoring 26 points on 8-10 shooting from the field to go along with seven three-pointers. He added four rebounds, three assists, and one steal as well. Exum's 26 points was the second highest mark of his career in the NBA.

The Mavs guard addressed his impressive performance after the game.

“Obviously, I'm feeling great,” Exum said. “Most importantly we got the win. We got up early and they fought back. We knew it was a back-to-back, it was a game we had to fight. They were coming off their tournament win. I think it was a good fighting game, back and forth.”

The game did indeed prove to be a fight between two talented teams. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both finished with over 30 points in the contest. Meanwhile, Luka (33 points) and Hardaway (32 points) led the way for Dallas. But it was clear that Exum helped play a deciding role in the win.

Dante Exum's resilience is paying off

Exum, a 28-year-old from Australia, originally debuted in the NBA during the 2014-15 season with the Utah Jazz. An injury kept him out for the 2015-16 season, and he returned with Utah in 2016-17.

Exum was a role player who certainly was not known for his long-range shooting prowess. Still, he displayed signs of potential in Utah. Exum's final season with the Jazz was during the 2019-20 campaign. He ended up joining the Cleveland Cavaliers later that season where he would play until 2021.

Exum was then traded to the Houston Rockets but did not appear in any NBA games with the team. He would end up signing a deal in the EuroLeague for the 2021-22 season. Exum's departure from the NBA led to questions about his basketball future.

After spending two seasons in the EuroLeague, Exum signed a deal with the Mavs for the 2023-24 season. He worked extremely hard during his time in the EuroLeague and developed a more consistent shot. And we saw the results of his hard-work Tuesday night.

“I think it is not a lot. It is just the consistency of the reps and being confident,” Exum said of his shooting improvement. “That is just something I've had to figure out. It's maturity, growing up and playing. I say this to the coaches a lot. I used to miss my first shot and I started thinking.

“Now, I am confident and I have this saying if I miss my first one I am going to make the next one. That is what I try to fall back on and just keep shooting.”

Exum playing big role for Mavs

Opposing teams prepare to contain Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving when both are healthy. They also focus on limiting Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dereck Lively. Exum, who is now shooting over 40 percent from deep, has made defenses pay this season when left open.

Exum was asked about the Lakers leaving him open on Tuesday.

“I think it started in L.A. And then a lot of teams started to put their 5 on me. So, ever since then I have been in the gym working. Credit to the staff and even our players. Constantly trusting me to shoot the ball and to pass it to me.

“It was trust in myself and confidence to keep shooting it. I think how Luka plays and he can find anyone at any point. Knowing guys are going to help off to double him, and I have to be ready. I try to put myself in the situation where I can be on the floor. I don't want to be the guy that is taken out because I can't hit that shot.”

Overall, Exum is averaging 7.4 points per game on 52.8 percent field goal and 40.5 percent three-point shooting. Defenses are not going to be able to leave him open anymore given his improved consistency.

Exum is the Mavs' X-factor and will continue to play a big role for Dallas moving forward.