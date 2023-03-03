When the Brooklyn Nets added James Harden to their Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving-led core in 2021, many expected that, barring any unforeseen turn of events, they would waltz all the way to an NBA championship. However, things did not work out according to plan. Fast forward to 2023, and Irving and Harden are now playing for the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively. And for the first time in Irving’s new Mavs digs, the two former backcourt mates squared off in an explosive Thursday night matchup.

While Irving’s vaccination status and subsequent inability to suit up for games last season proved to be a major sticking point that led to Harden’s eventual departure from the Nets, it seems like all is well between the two. Following the Mavs’ 133-126 over the Sixers, the two former Nets shared a heartfelt moment.

James Harden approached Kyrie Irving from behind as Irving prepared to swap jerseys with Sixers forward Tobias Harris. Harden put his hands on Irving’s shoulders, prompting the latter to turn around and dap Harden up in a choreographed manner like they used to. The two then shared an emotional embrace, hugging for a few seconds as Irving seemed to whisper words of encouragement into Harden’s ear.

As controversial as Kyrie Irving can be off the court, it’s clear that the Mavs guard still commands the respect of his peers. In addition to sharing an embrace with Harden, Irving also sought out Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to acknowledge their efforts in what was such a tightly contested game between the two teams.

In particular, Maxey led the way for the Sixers’ comeback efforts; alas, Luka Doncic and Irving were simply too overwhelming for the Sixers to overcome. Doncic and Irving scored 42 and 40 points, respectively, earning the distinction of being the first Mavs duo to score 40 or more points in the same game.

Nets fans will always be thinking of what could have been with James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant in town. Alas, that trio played in just 16 games together, winning 13 of those. But at the very least, it’ll be a delightful sight to see the two remain in good terms as they continue to go their separate ways.