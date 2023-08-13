Kyrie Irving recently put on a show at his ‘More Than A Run' pickup event in his native New Jersey, dazzling a crowd full of young hoopers with his signature shooting and dribbling flair. Once the run was finished, trophy and microphone in hand, the Dallas Mavericks superstar used his platform to address a crisis much more significant than basketball.

In a heartwarming speech, Irving implored young children across the globe to take direct action with regard to their mental health.

“Go see a therapist. Please, please don't suffer in silence. You don't want to suffer in silence, man, it's not worth it,” he said. “This is a memo to all you young kids: Please take care of your mental health, please take care of your spiritual health, please take care of yourself. Y'all really are our future. The kids really are our future so we must protect them. There's enough craziness going on around the world, so if we can come in here and really unify, I mean, the future is in our hands.”

Bravo, Kyrie.

The subject of countless headlines over the last couple years for his controversial, at times offensive views on Judaism, COVID-19 vaccination and the flat-earth theory, among other hot-button topics, Kyrie Irving has emerged as one of professional sports' brightest lightning rods. But focusing solely on his specific ignorance makes it easy to ignore the abject good Irving does largely behind the scenes, like contributing lavish funds to GoFundMe efforts and standing with protestors of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Let's hope every child listening to his speech takes Irving's words to heart.