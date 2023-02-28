Kyrie Irving has always been a magnet of controversy, but despite that, there’s no denying that the new Dallas Mavericks star is a man of action who puts money where his mouth is.

The Mavs guard has always shown support to the advocacies he believes in, and that is the case once again as he made a $45,000 donation to a GoFundMe campaign aimed at helping build an orphanage in Ghana and a school building in Nigeria.

The said GoFundMe drive was started by a young man named Cameron Mofid, who went backpacking in West Africa and came home with the goal to help Ghana and Nigeria. His initial goal was $1,000, but he increased it to $5,000 after receiving plenty of support within one week. Little did he know that he’ll get more than what he wished for after Irving donated $45,000 to the cause.

Irving is currently the top donor for the initiative that has now reached over $65,000.

In a recent interview about his campaign and the donation from the Mavs star, Mofid revealed that Irving made plenty of kids in Ghana and Nigeria happy. Apparently, kids and teachers from Ghana made thank you videos to show their appreciation for Irving. They also made signages thanking Irving, including one that reads: “Hi Kyrie Irving, thank you so much for your love. We love you.”

“His donation single-handedly will build the entire orphanage in Ghana. It will buy a water tank for the kids in Nigeria. They live in a village with little access to clean drinking water. And so we’ll be able to buy a water tank; we’ll be able to buy shoes for all the kids. And books,” Mofid told Dallas Morning News. “And we will build a new basketball court in [Irving’s] honor.”

It’s not the first time Kyrie Irving has shown his support to a GoFundMe campaign, as he has already spent more than half a million dollars to support various causes. Sure enough, he has changed the lives of a lot of people with his actions.