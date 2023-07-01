Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to open NBA Free Agency on Friday. The deal sent Twitter ablaze given all of the rumors that previously surrounded Irving. He was linked to teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns prior to agreeing to the Mavs contract. Irving immediately reacted after the news broke of his agreement with Dallas.

“Big Shoutout to My Agent Shetellia Riley Irving and My business manager Drederick Irving, who did a great job throughout the whole entire process. Thank you A11EVEN MANAGEMENT FIRM Hélà,” Irving wrote on Twitter.

Can Kyrie Irving and the Mavs bounce back?

The Mavs faced lofty expectations after trading for Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2022-23 deadline. The deal didn't pan out according to plan though, as Dallas stumbled to the finish line and ultimately missed the playoffs. So can Irving and Luka Doncic help the Mavs bounce back during the 2023-24 campaign?

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Irving enjoyed a strong season overall. He averaged 27.1 points per game on 49.4 percent field goal and 37.9 percent three-point shooting between the Mavs and Brooklyn Nets. He added 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebonds per contest between the two teams as well. His presence in Dallas didn't lead to victories though.

It became clear after Irving was acquired that an adjustment period would be necessary. However, Luka and Kyrie displayed potential playing alongside one another, which is likely one of the reasons Irving decided to return. Now it's up to the team's front office to surround the star-studded duo with talent and depth.

Dallas especially needs help in the post and would benefit from further wing depth as well. The future is bright for this Mavericks squad, but bringing Kyrie Irving back should only be the beginning. It will be interesting to follow the Mavericks' offseason moving forward.