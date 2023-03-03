Say what you want to say about Kyrie Irving, but the Dallas Mavericks superstar point guard has undeniably made efforts that positively impact people’s lives. The polarizing Irving recently made a surprising GoFundMe donation worth $45,000 to help build an orphanage in Ghana and a school in Nigeria.

Irving, who donated 40 points to the Mavs in their 133-126 home win against the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night, spoke a little following the victory about the heartfelt gesture he made.

“There’s so much going on in our world, I just try to do little acts of kindness every single day,” Kyrie Irving said during the postgame press conference, per Dorothy J. Gentry.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe drive has already accumulated over $65,000 in donations and it should get even more traction, especially now that Kyrie Irving is trending not only because of his donation but because of his performance against the Sixers.

“On Sunday morning, I woke up to a $45,000 donation from Kyrie Irving,” the GoFundMe drive’s organizer, Cameron Mofid, said. I’m not exactly sure how Kyrie found the fundraiser, but it’s likely that it was trending on GoFundMe as a result of the amount of people that shared and supported.”

Irving, who is about to become a free agent by the end of the 2022-23 NBA season, can be expected to donate more to such causes in the future, just as he’s always done in the past.

Kyrie Irving and the Mavs are set to play Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at home.