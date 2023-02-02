As of writing, LeBron James is now just 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. Basketball fans everywhere have been anticipating this momentous occasion for quite some time now, and it comes as no surprise that ticket prices for that particular Los Angeles Lakers game have skyrocketed astronomically.

The Lakers will be in action on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers. They then travel to Louisiana to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Their next game after that will be against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at the Crypto.com Arena. It is that game where LeBron is expected to surpass Kareem, and at this point, fans are desperate to watch James break the record in person.

Anyone who will want to witness this historic milestone will have a very deep hole burned into their pocket, though. At the moment, ticket prices have soared to as high as $92,000 a pop:

$92K to watch LeBron break the scoring record 🤯 pic.twitter.com/d6HjS7lbdE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2023

That’s pretty insane. However, once you consider the magnitude of that occasion, the crazy price tag somewhat makes sense. Fans are obviously buying up the tickets which is why the prices have reached such astronomical heights.

What would be even crazier is if LeBron actually doesn’t break the scoring record during that game. He’s already been tagged as questionable to play on Thursday against the Pacers — although he’s likely suiting up, as usual — and if he ends up sitting out one of their next two contests, then that should push back his record-breaking moment. There’s also a possibility of LeBron having an off night, which could also have a similar impact on his scoring conquest. Then again, let’s remind ourselves that this is LeBron James we’re talking about here, so odds are, he gets it done in the Thunder game.