Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic knows there are bigger expectations on the team now after they traded for Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that, however, he is confident the Mavs can live up to those hopes.

As the Mavs take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, Doncic was asked about the Irving deal and what it means for Dallas. He expressed his belief that they are more than capable of making it work despite the new and heavier expectations on their shoulders.

“The expectations are bigger now… We just gotta make it work and I think we will,” Doncic said.

Mavs fans will certainly love that message from Luka Doncic. There are concerns about how the Slovenian star will fit alongside another ball-dominant player, but clearly, the youngster is not one bit worried about it.

For what it’s worth, the Mavs did express their confidence about Doncic’s ability to adapt, which is why they pulled the trigger on the Irving trade. While it would be the first time that Luka will be able to play alongside a player of Irving’s caliber, it is clear he is ready to put in the work to maximize their partnership.

“The expectations are bigger now… We just gotta make it work and I think we will." – Luka Doncic on the Mavs acquiring Kyrie Irving 🗣️pic.twitter.com/R5H9OD5p0B — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 9, 2023

Doncic was ruled out on Wednesday against the Clippers as he recovers from a heel injury. With that said, the Dallas faithful will have to wait a little bit longer to see their new duo pair up and show the world what they can do and accomplish together.