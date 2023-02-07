New Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving is expected to make his Mavs debut on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait for a little bit to see him in action alongside Luka Doncic.

Doncic, who is still recovering from the heel injury he sustained against the New Orleans Pelicans last week, is set to miss his third straight game when they play the Clippers. He sat out their previous match with the Golden State Warriors and was still deemed unavailable for Monday against the Utah Jazz. With that said, the best case scenario for him is to return this weekend when they meet the Sacramento Kings, Per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

That is also the most likely game where Doncic and Irving will make their debut as a duo, barring any injury or setback on both players.

Sure enough, the Mavs can wait for a little bit more to see how their new superstar backcourt pairing will work. There have been concerns if they can co-exist since they are both ball-dominant players, but head coach Jason Kidd expressed his confidence that the two could become a lethal combo for Dallas considering how talented they are offensively.

Kidd is also not one bit worried how Kyrie Irving will fit with Luka Doncic, highlighting that he sees the two complementing each other and Irving playing a Jalen Brunson-like role for Dallas–only in a better way and at a higher level.