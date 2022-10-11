Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic made some key improvements to his game in the past offseason, but one significant change could spell trouble to the whole league.

When asked about the rumor that he got quicker during the summer, Doncic did not deny it.

“It’s fact, for sure. Ask the guys who have been in practice,” a smiling Doncic told Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Luka Doncic has never been the ultra-athletic NBA player, so his speed is not something that’s often talked about. It’s unlikely the Mavs guard would be De’Aaron Fox-fast this 2022-23 season, though him getting quicker certainly makes guarding him even more difficult.

While he is not speedy before, his ability to change his pace made him difficult to deal with. Now imagine him getting faster. If it is indeed true, we can see an uptick on his finishes at the rim.

The Mavs can only go as far as Doncic can take them, so the improvements in his game will be vital in the team’s success this upcoming campaign. Dallas is facing a tough road ahead in the Western Conference with several teams either getting healthy or adding additional firepower to their rosters.

Doncic has MVP aspirations as well, but if he can elevate his game further, it’s not hard to see him taking the honor and possibly more. Hopefully we get to see that new and better Luka once the season officially kicks off in the upcoming week.