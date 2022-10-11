Luka Doncic has heard all the MVP conversations involving his name, and while he appreciates it, the Dallas Mavericks star knows very well he needs to put in the work.

In an interview with Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News, Doncic was asked about being in the MVP conversation again–which has been the case ever since his second year in the league when he fully took over the Mavs.

It is clear Luka wants to win MVP, but as he emphasized, being mentioned is not enough. He has to reach that level.

“It’s good. Not everybody can say they were MVPs in the league and in basketball, but you’ve got to get to there. You can’t have your name mentioned. You’ve got to get to there,” Doncic said on the MVP talks.

Luka Doncic has been a Top 5 player in the NBA over the past couple of years. He finished fifth in the MVP voting last year, though he’s quite far from eventual winner Nikola Jokic and runner-up Joel Embiid.

In the annual GM survey of NBA.com, however, the Slovenian star was voted as the likeliest to win the MVP trophy this 2022-23 season. He got 48 percent of the votes, with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at second with 34 percent.

It remains to be seen if Doncic can live up to the massive expectations, but he definitely looks ready to take on the MVP challenge. The Mavs can only go as far as Doncic can take them, and as he elevates his level of play, the success of the team is likely to follow as well.