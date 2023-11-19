Luka Doncic joked with reporters on Saturday about the Mavs' rather brutal back-to-back schedule against the Bucks and Kings.

It's safe to say Luka Doncic isn't too happy about the Dallas Mavericks' back-to-back schedule against the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings.

The Mavs faced and lost to the Bucks on Saturday at Fiserv Forum, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. edging Dallas 43-27 in the fourth quarter to take the 132-125 win. Unfortunately for Doncic and the rest of the team, they don't have much time to reflect on the defeat as they need to head back home quickly to host the Kings.

Making matters worse for the Mavs, their game with the Kings is scheduled at 7:30 P.M. EST (4:30 PM PT), which means they have less than 24 hours of rest between the two match-ups.

When asked about the rather brutal schedule, Doncic half-jokingly told reporters (via Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News): “Can you guys call the NBA about that?”

Luka Doncic knows very well complaining at this point won't do anything, though it should certainly serve as a reminder to the NBA how bizarre the scheduling can be.

Luka Doncic reacts to loss to Bucks

Despite the quick turnaround between their games, Doncic did say he enjoyed facing off against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Of course he'd prefer winning the showdown, but at the end of the day, he understands that fans want to see quality games like what they had on Saturday.

Doncic and his running mate Kyrie Irving combined for 74 points in the loss, while Antetokounmpo had 40 points while Lillard added 27.

“It was actually fun. I mean, obviously not the result. It was fun, I think for people to watch. A couple of guys who are really good, going against each other. So I think it was fun,” Doncic shared.

Sure enough, however, Doncic will be hoping to have more than just fun when they play the Kings in front of the American Airlines Center crowd on Sunday.