Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have an opportunity to make a statement against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are performing well so far in 2023-24. Dallas is set for a big game on Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Luka and the Mavs can make a pivotal statement by defeating Milwaukee in the contest after struggling versus the Bucks last year.

Doncic has been in the MVP conversation in the past. If Luka wants to win the award for the first time in his career though, Dallas needs to continue performing well. Leading the Mavs to a top four or five spot in the Western Conference would prove to be crucial for his MVP chances.

His primary focus isn't on the MVP. If Luka Doncic does win the award though, it likely will mean that the Mavs took care of business against championship contenders like the Bucks. And a win on Saturday would give the Mavs the best record in the Western Conference.

So between Luka Doncic's MVP argument and Dallas' overall performance, Saturday's game is an important one.

Luka Doncic, Mavs looking for big win vs. Bucks

It should be noted that Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo is also questionable. The Mavs, meanwhile, are mostly healthy with Kyrie Irving set to return from his injury.

A potential Giannis absence would obviously benefit the Mavs' chances of winning. It would arguably be better for Dallas if Giannis plays though. He would present a major challenge for Luka Doncic and the Mavs, and earning a victory would feel more like a statement win.

For Doncic, he's been consistent throughout the 2023-24 season. He is currently averaging 30.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game. Doncic is also shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc, per Basketball Reference.

We know that Dallas' offense is going to give the team a chance to win. The real question comes down to defense, especially if Giannis is active.

Dereck Lively's presence in the post should help the Mavs contain Giannis and Milwaukee. The Mavs must emphasize limiting points in the paint, as that's been an issue at times this season.

Saturday's game projects to be a competitive affair between two of the best teams in their respective conference. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM EST in Milwaukee.