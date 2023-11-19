The Bucks' Giannis Antetokoumpo made a highlight reel play on defense that will shock even the most ardent LeBron James supporters.

The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Dallas Mavericks at home on Saturday night, and ‘The Greek Freak' Giannis Antetokounmpo took it upon himself to make sure the visitors don't forget he's one of the NBA's burgeoning all-time greats.

Prior to the game, Giannis' injury struggles were revealed. Mavs boss Jason Kidd got real on the impact ‘The Greek Freak' has on NBA games.

The Bucks held a 55-48 lead down the stretch of the second quarter at the FiServ Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as Giannis did his best LeBron James and Tayshaun Prince impersonation with an insane chase-down block on Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr.

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO WITH THE CHASEDOWN BLOCK 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ix2F1sZeZ8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 19, 2023

Shortly after, the Bucks' Antetokounmpo showed off his coast-to-coast handles and dunking skills with a demoralizing play that left Kidd and the Mavericks in awe.

Giannis Antetokounmpo goes coast-to-coast and throws it down with AUTHORITY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6uMzXzrxo0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 19, 2023

Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.3 points and 9.5 rebounds so far this season. He also is averaging 4.1 assists per game and is shooting nearly 60% from the field, showing that he has what it takes to be the best forward in the NBA this season.

The Bucks are 8-4 so far on the young season, behind the Sixers and the Celtics in what has become a jam-packed Eastern Conference already.

For the Bucks to live up to their potential, Antetokounmp will need to continue his spirited play on both ends of the court, as Damian Lillard continues to adjust to his new role with the Eastern Conference contenders and recent NBA champs.

Lillard is averaging 24.6 points but was shooting just a hair under 40% for the season with Milwaukee, his new team since being traded from the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason.

The Bucks led the Mavs by a score of 60-58 at halftime with the action heating up in Milwaukee.