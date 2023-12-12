Mavs star Luka Doncic continues to draw the ire of referees as he received a tech after engaging in trash talk against the Grizzlies.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic wears his emotions on his sleeves, as he relishes the game within the game on the hardwood. Doncic loves playing mind games, and on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Mavs star got into it with second-year wing Vince Williams Jr., who was poking the bear amid Doncic's history-setting night.

Doncic, however, was penalized for engaging in some banter with the Grizzlies wing, receiving a technical foul for his troubles. This doesn't spark joy for the Mavs star at all. While he understands that the referees have a responsibility for maintaining peace and preventing full-blown altercations from materializing, Doncic wants the referees to give players some leeway when it comes to talking trash to one's opponents.

“He was just talking s**t the whole time. I told him I wish they’d let me play [Vince Williams Jr.] one on one. That’s when I got a tech. So I don’t know — the refs gotta just let us talk. It’s part of the game. I love it. I think he’s a great defender,” Doncic said in his postgame presser following the Mavs' 120-113 win over the Grizzlies, via Jonah Dylan of The Commercial Appeal.

It's no secret that Luka Doncic loves the trash-talking aspect of the game. Doncic loves to make his opponents feel the visceral sting of defeat by, not only converting difficult shots on the regular, but by rubbing salt on their wounds with his banter. And the best part about the Mavs star's love for trash talk is that he just doesn't engage in it whenever he's already up by a lot or when he has already won.

But given Doncic's importance to the Mavs, he'll have to avoid picking up these kinds of technical fouls, as not only does he put himself in a vulnerable spot (via ejection) in doing so, he'll also end up accumulating technicals which could net him a suspension at a crucial point in the season.

Nevertheless, the league should do a better job in letting some of its best players' personalities shine brightly, and Luka Doncic, perhaps, should be given more leeway especially if it doesn't result in fisticuffs.