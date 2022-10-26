Luka Doncic injury scare will have Mavs fans holding their breath

Luka Doncic gave Dallas Mavericks fans quite the scare on Tuesday after he appeared to get hurt midway through the third quarter of their game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

After getting fouled while attempting to take a shot under the rim, Doncic was unable to maintain his balance and fell hard on the floor. As Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News noted, he appeared to hurt his funny bone, resulting to him immediately holding his left knee in pain.

Luka just took a hard landing against the Pelicans 😬 pic.twitter.com/6eZ2aI7q6W — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2022

Fortunately, Luka Doncic wasn’t injured with the play. While his fall and initial reaction sparked plenty of concerns among fans, he was able to return to the game for the Mavs.

Dallas was staging a comeback at that point, but while they fought hard, they ended up losing the game 113-111. Doncic himself had quite the performance, tallying 37 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. The Slovenian star was quite disappointing from 3-point range, though, as he made just two of his 13 attempts from deep.

The Mavs have now dropped to 1-2 on the season, but despite the defeat, fans can at least breathe a sigh of relief that Doncic didn’t get hurt. As they continue to gel with their new players, it will be crucial to keep their superstar and the core of their offense healthy and readily available in every game.

Dallas plays the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday for a shot to get back to the win column. However, that surely won’t be easy with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving waiting for them.