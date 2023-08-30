It is the offseason in the NBA but the work doesn't stop for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, who is in Japan to lead Slovenia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Doncic, as expected, has been dominating on the court for Slovenia. When there are no games, Doncic apparently busies himself in blowing his team's mind in practice. Just take for example this insane trick shot he drained during a practice ahead of Slovenia's final group stage game.

Luka Doncic taking trick shots to a whole new level 😤pic.twitter.com/QEtFsCQ7SE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 30, 2023

We have seen other players make a shot while sitting down from the bench, but this one from Doncic was different and probably takes equal amounts of luck and skill — if not more of the former. But when you're Luka Doncic, guess anything is possible. Also, you will not want to face Doncic in a game of H-O-R-S-E.

Even in a real-game setting, Luka Doncic has occasionally drilled wild, circus shots simply because he is a genuine bucket-getter. In the 2022-23 NBA season, Doncic mustered an average of 32.4 points on 49.6 percent shooting from the field.

Donic and Slovenia can afford to have a little bit of fan, as they are undefeated through two games in the FIBA World Cup. They clobbered Venezuela in their first game, 100-85, before crushing Georgia, 88-77. Slovenia can complete a sweep of their group stage schedule with a win against Cape Verde on Wednesday afternoon (Japan local time).

Doncic will enter the Cape Verde game averaging 35.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists for Slovenia. He will need to stay hot as Slovenia go deeper in the tournament.