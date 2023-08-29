We are back with another prediction and pick for the final slate of games in the group stage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. It's time for some Group F action as Slovenia (2-0) looks to stay undefeated against Cape Verde (1-1) in their final game of group play. Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Slovenia-Cape Verde prediction and pick.

Slovenia has dominated the group stage so far and that is in large part due to the absolute carry job that Luka Doncic is doing. They beat Venezuela by 15 points after putting together a 22-12 third quarter that ultimately spelled the difference. Slovenia then took down Georgia by 19 points on Monday, where they held the Georgians to just 41.8 percent field goal shooting and forced 17 turnovers. Doncic's average of 35.5 points through two games leads the tournament so far.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde made history on Monday against Venezuela after the smallest nation ever notched its first win in the World Cup. Cape Verde's historic victory was one of the best feel-good moments of the tournament so far. Betinho Gomes led the way for Cape Verde with 22 points, including a pair of put-away free throws with 18 seconds remaining to ensure the win. The victory came with a lot of drama as well, as the team needed to overcome a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to make history.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Slovenia-Cape Verde Odds

Slovenia: -26.5 (-115)

Cape Verde: +26.5 (-111)

Over: 174.5 (-111)

Under: 174.5 (-115)

How to Watch Slovenia vs. Cape Verde

Stream: ESPN+, Courtside 1891

Time: 7:30 AM ET/ 4:30 AM PT

Why Slovenia Will Cover The Spread

Luka Doncic. That is really the only reason you need to believe why Slovenia will dominate and potentially beat Cape Verde by 27 points. The Dallas Mavericks superstar has been an absolute spectacle through two games in the 2023 FIBA World Cup so far. The man is carrying his team off averages of 35.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists while shooting 52.6 percent from the field.

As well as Doncic has been playing, he has also had support from guys like Klemen Prepelic and Mike Toby. Prepelic is averaging 16.5 points so far and has been a steady source of efficient offense off the bench for Slovenia. Meanwhile, Toby has been as reliable as ever. The 7-foot center scored 21 points in their tournament opener, going a perfect 9-of-9 from the field, including three makes from beyond the arc. Their contributions have eased the load a bit off Doncic's shoulders.

As a team, Slovenia's offense has been rolling so far. They've shot the ball well at 51.8 percent, which ranks 8th in the tournament. As dominant as they have been, Slovenia isn't out of the woods just yet. They still need to earn this victory to advance to the second round. As such, they still have to treat this game seriously. If their Doncic-led offense keeps on clicking, they should have no trouble comfortably fending off an inspired Cape Verde team.

Why Cape Verde Will Cover The Spread

While Doncic and Co. look to spoil the party and potentially eliminate them, Cape Verde still has the world to smile about. They have every reason to enter this game feeling the highest of highs. The archipelago and island country just earned its historic first win in the World Cup and they look to carry the momentum from that game into Wednesday's clash versus Slovenia.

For all intents and purposes, Monday's win was likely Cape Verde's gold medal moment. The probability of them taking down a Doncic-led Slovenian team is very unlikely. But the inspiration they are feeling from the previous game could make Wednesday's contest more competitive than the betting lines suggest.

And it's not as if Cape Verde is already out of the World Cup. They need to beat Slovenia and hope that Venezuela upsets Georgia. While part of the ball is not in their court, this is still a proud country that won't go down without a fight. They certainly won't make this game a cakewalk for Luka and friends.

Will Tavares should be able to carry the momentum from his 20-point performance on Monday. The 6-foot-5 forward went 8-of-14 from the field and tallied two rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Betinho Gomes led the team in scoring in that historic victory and he should be playing more inspired basketball heading into this contest.

Final Slovenia-Cape Verde Prediction & Pick

As tempting it is to go with the inspirational story for this one, I'll still Slovenia. Luka Doncic has just been an absolute beast and the Mavericks superstar seemingly has the tournament at the palm of his hands. Nobody on Cape Verde — or in the entire tournament even — is going to stop Doncic.

Final Slovenia-Cape Verde Prediction & Pick: Slovenia: -26.5 (-115)