Luka Doncic has carried over his basketball wizardry all the way to Okinawa, Japan, with Slovenia close to booking a ticket to the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup thanks in large part to the Dallas Mavericks star's exploits on the court. Through two games, Doncic has averaged 35.5 points, showing that his dominance translates everywhere around the world. But it seems like the Mavs star, in addition to having his way on the court, is living his best life away from the game, enjoying every second of his stay in Japan.

While Slovenia head coach Aleksander Sekulić was minding his own business and answering questions from reporters, the Mavs star was having the time of his life, flying the drone over his coach's head. The coach then threatened to knock the drone out of the air in jest.

“Don't start crying if I knock it down!” Sekulic told Luka Doncic in their native tongue.

Luka Doncic having the time of his life flying a drone while his coach is trying to do an interview 🤣 (via @luka7doncic)pic.twitter.com/vvP9LczERG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 30, 2023

It's always fun to see more of the human side to stars of Doncic's caliber. There's not too many people in the world who won't find flying a drone exhilarating, so to see the Mavs star be the same way helps fans relate more to someone who is, by all accounts, a basketball genius.

It's also good to see Luka Doncic take his mind off the humongous task that awaits Slovenia in the second round, should they take care of business against Cape Verde tomorrow morning. They'll be facing Germany and Australia, two international heavyweights, in their bid to make it to the knockout stages of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.