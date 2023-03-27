My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Dallas Mavericks are completely falling apart, and all eyes are on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Despite being one of the most talented backcourt duos in the NBA, Doncic and Irving haven’t been able to do anything to get Dallas back in the win column, and they reached a new low when they picked up back-to-back losses to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday and Sunday.

The finger-pointing has been going on for quite some time in Dallas, as fans want the culpable parties to face consequences for their team’s sudden collapse. Some folks believe that Doncic and Irving, as the stars of the team, deserve the most blame, but Kendrick Perkins came to their defense, saying that most of the blame needs to be directed towards the front office.

"It's not fair to blame Kyrie [Irving] or Luka [Doncic], to be honest with you. This is on the [Mavs'] front office… I would give about 25% to [Kyrie], 25% to Luka, and the 50% is on the organization and the front office." — Kendrick Perkinspic.twitter.com/uwzjbBJOLX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 27, 2023

You can’t really argue with Perkins’ take here, because he’s right. Doncic and Irving have both been playing at reasonably high levels during this stretch, but the problem is that no one else around them has been living up to that same standard. And at the end of the day, that is the front office’s fault for not giving Doncic and Irving a suitable supporting cast to help them win games.

Regardless of who is at fault for this collapse by the Mavs, they need to figure things out, and fast, in order to avoid missing the Play-In Tournament entirely, which they are currently in line to do. With just seven games left, it will be interesting to see whether or not Dallas is able to avoid complete catastrophe, but as of right now, things aren’t looking very good for them.