Hall of Fame point guard Tim Hardaway Sr. has made headlines again after his scathing rant against Dallas Mavericks superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Hardaway questioned the pair’s leadership for the Mavs as the team faces near-certain elimination from the playoffs in what has turned out to be a wasted season.

tim hardaway jr. was having none of his dad’s slander, though. THJ has now come to the defense of his Mavs teammates by calling out Sr. for his slanderous take on Luka and Kyrie:

“I didn’t wake up this morning thinking that I had to focus in on this topic, but it is my dad. I love him dearly. He’s been in his league for so many years now, so just for him to say that, I disagree with it 1000%,” Junior said on Wednesday, via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “I’ve come out numerous of times and told you all how much leadership Luka has shown throughout my whole entire time here in Dallas. He shows it on and off the floor, and a lot of the situations that we’ve been in as a team, we wouldn’t be in without him. So let’s just set that straight.

“And Kyrie has been nothing [other] than a leader since he’s been here — making sure that everybody’s good on and off the floor, texting everybody in our group in the player-only just to make sure everybody’s good, everybody’s holding together, staying strong. Nothing but leadership there.”

It comes as no surprise that both Doncic and Irving have come under heavy criticism amid the Mavs’ recent downfall. After all, they are the head of the snake, and if there’s anyone to pin the blame on, at the end of the day, it has to be the team’s two best players.

Dallas emerged as one of the favorites to win it all this year after their mid-season blockbuster move for Kyrie Irving. At this point, it’s safe to say that that decision has not worked out as planned.

Nevertheless, Tim Hardaway Jr. has made it abundantly clear that while he loves his father with all his heart, he also completely refutes his dad’s own statements here.

“So it’s just hard, just to deal with that,” THJ continued. “I love those guys. I love my teammates. I loved every teammate that I’ve ever been a part — team and teammates that I’ve been a part of and been with. So just to be focusing in on this instead of the game, it’s disappointing that I have to come out here and say this. I love him to death. Like I said, my dad made a mistake. It’s his opinion, not mine. We’re two different human beings.”

There’s obviously going to be a very interesting conversation in the Hardaway household the next time they are all under the same roof.