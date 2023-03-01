Usually, it’s Luka Doncic who takes the final shot for the Dallas Mavericks during clutch situations. The Slovenian star has saved the Mavs multiple times with his game-winners and buzzer-beaters. On Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers, however, head coach Jason Kidd drew up a play for Kyrie Irving to take the final shot.

Unfortunately for the team, Irving missed his attempt for the game-winning shot, leaving Mavs fans frustrated and wondering what could have happened had it been Doncic who had the ball. There are some who are even assuming Luka wouldn’t be happy with the decision to give Kyrie that final shot after being the absolute no. 1 option for the franchise.

Kyrie Irving got a good look for the win but came up short as the Mavs lose to the Pacers 😔pic.twitter.com/ZwQdqXShU2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 1, 2023

Contrary to expectations, Doncic actually liked the shot that Irving made. It was unfortunate the veteran guard didn’t make it, but Luka thought it was the right shot. The two even shared a hug after the loss, in which the youngster showed his support to his new teammate, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

“It was a good shot. It’s Kyrie. He can make a lot of good shots, so we trust him,” Doncic added.

The Mavs are now 1-3 when Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are playing together. It’s definitely not the best start for the team, and it doesn’t bode well for their playoff aspirations. However, at least the two are keeping their composure and looking for ways to make their partnership work.

Here’s to hoping that they figure it out sooner rather than later, though.