The Dallas Mavericks, amid an uneven 2022-23 campaign where Luka Doncic seems to be carrying the entire world on his back given his heavy offensive burden, showed that they mean business after they swung a trade for mercurial point guard Kyrie Irving. Despite the trade for another lead ball-handler, the pecking order in the Mavs offense remains clear; Doncic is still the clear-cut number one option.

However, on Tuesday night, the Mavs’ offensive pecking order was put to the test. With the Mavs down by two, 124-122, to the Indiana Pacers, they had a golden opportunity to, at the very least, send the game to overtime. But it seems like the Mavs still have not figured out who should take the reins on offense in crunch time.

With seven seconds left in the game, the Mavs drew up a play for a Kyrie Irving isolation on top of the key, with TJ McConnell being Irving’s primary defender, instead of giving the ball to Luka Doncic. Irving proceeded to put on the moves on McConnell, crossing him up before stepping back behind the three-point line for a potential game-winner. However, Irving’s shot fell short.

Kyrie Irving got a good look for the win but came up short as the Mavs lose to the Pacers 😔pic.twitter.com/ZwQdqXShU2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 1, 2023

Inexplicably, Luka Doncic, who has drained plenty of clutch shots before, found himself camped on the left corner. Doncic was merely a bystander on their final possession, prompting a few eye rolls and second-guessing from Mavs fans on Twitter.

Luka and Kyrie combination not working? Who in the world could have seen this coming? 🤔 — ‎ً (@HardenFinalsMVP) March 1, 2023

Cause Kyrie still thinks he’s the go to man — Sauce (@DejiSauce) March 1, 2023

Some Mavs fans could not help but feel like the team got worse following the addition of Kyrie Irving – especially if it takes the ball away from Luka Doncic’s hands with the game on the line.

The Kyrie trade made us worse Mavs were playing better with Dinwiddie and DFS .. — Enrique A (@aguila0895) March 1, 2023

The Mavs have gone just 1-4 with both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the lineup; the early returns have not been great, to say the least. As a result, some fans think that Irving may not re-up with the team in a few months’ time.

Not surprised. Mavs dug themselves a hole. I doubt Kyrie will be signing an extension. — Glenrock (@Glenrock1980) March 1, 2023

It definitely still is early days for the Mavs in the Kyrie Irving era. Nevertheless, for a team with championship aspirations, losing to the tumbling Pacers is not an acceptable outcome. They will have to figure things out, and fast.