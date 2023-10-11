Luka Doncic was pretty well-known in the world of basketball long before he entered the 2018 NBA Draft. He was already lighting up teams in Europe. This is why it means so much for him when the Dallas Mavericks come to visit and play his former team, Real Madrid, in an NBA Preseason game. Mavs' Nico Harrison knows this and he has a pretty simple plan of action about it.

The Mavs are set to be back to face Real Madrid in the next two to three years. Nico Harrison made the promise to Luka Doncic, per HoopsHype. This is such that their star and his former team could remain intact with one another.

Doncic has made a lot of memories with the Spanish team. The Mavs star could have had the opportunity to make some more in their NBA Preseason tour but he was nursing a calf strain. Nonetheless, he still made the most of his visit back to his home crowd.

He played less than five minutes but was still ruthless on offense. Doncic notched nine points throughout his allowed playing time which says a lot about how elite of a bucket-getter he is. The stands started shouting his name as if he never left them after winning the 2018 Euroleague MVP award.

This connection to what once used to be his home remains strong and will continue to do so because of the Mavs' promise. There could also be a chance that Doncic will come back once his tenure in the NBA is over.