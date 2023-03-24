The NBA announced on Friday that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been fined $35,000 for making an “inappropriate and unprofessional” gesture toward a game official in the waning moments of his team’s hard-fought loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/NRBUx4popD — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 24, 2023

The incident occurred with 1.7 seconds remaining, shortly after Doncic missed a contested layup with his team trailing 102-99. Frustrated by officiating throughout the game, Doncic let his resentment boil over as the Warriors salted away a crucial victory by making the “money” gesture toward the referees, seemingly insinuating they had a financial stake in Golden State beating Dallas.

The NBA has fined Luka Doncic $35,000 for making a money gesture at a referee after a no-call late in the Mavs-Warriors game Wednesday night.pic.twitter.com/MJnjIvd0Yt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 24, 2023

Doncic shot 11-of-27 in his first game back from missing five straight with a thigh injury, missing several routine attempts at the rim while taking contact he deemed worthy of a foul. He wasn’t the only one maddened by the officiating on Wednesday night, either.

After the game, the Mavericks reportedly filed a protest with the league office over an alleged “mistake” by the referees in the third quarter. Owner Mark Cuban immediately addressed the controversial play on Twitter.

“For those wondering about the play with 1:54 to go on the 3rd, let me explain what happened. The ref called Mavs ball. The announcer announced it. Then there was a timeout. During the time out the official changed the call and never told us,” Cuban said.

“Then when they saw us line up as if it were our ball, he just gave the ball to the warriors. Never said a word to us They got an easy basketball. Crazy that it would matter in a 2 point game. Worst officiating non call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA . All they had to do was tell us and they didn’t.”

The Mavs forgot to play defense 😂 pic.twitter.com/S6q9ByrTb7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2023

The Warriors went on to beat the Mavericks 127-125, winning a pivotal head-to-head tie-breaker as both teams fight for playoff seeding in a tightly packed Western Conference.

“The mood is not good, obviously,” Luka Doncic said after the game, per ESPN. “Every time you lose, it’s bad. We’ve got to focus what’s next. We’ve got to be focused on winning.”