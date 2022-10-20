Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has the Phoenix Suns’ number. If that wasn’t evident during their 2022 playoffs battle, the Slovenian sensation made it clear during their season opener.

Doncic basically made the Suns and their fans remember their painful past as he perfectly dissected their defense in the first half of the contest. The prime example of that came late in the first quarter when Doncic fooled Torrey Craig with an up-and-under fake move for the easy scoop.

The Mavs superstar finished the first half with 20 points as Dallas jumped to a 17-point lead at the half, 62-45. The Suns just had no answer for Luka Doncic, and they paid dearly for it with the massive deficit at the break.

Of course as mentioned, it isn’t really surprising to see Doncic dominate against the Suns after what he did to them in the playoffs. Remember Phoenix appeared to be on their way to the Western Conference Finals after defeating the Mavs 110-80 in Game 5 of their series. However, Doncic powered Dallas to back-to-back victories to turn things around and send the West top seeds packing.

Phoenix is a different team this year with all the additions and key losses they had during the offseason. The same goes for Dallas, with Jalen Brunson gone. However, if the Suns don’t figure out a way to stop Luka moving forward, they won’t be able to change anything from last season’s heartbreak.