Published November 16, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers used to punish the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs in Luka Doncic’s first two seasons, so it isn’t a surprise why the Slovenian star is always motivated to play against them. Now, he has basically turned into a boogeyman of sorts for the LA franchise.

Doncic proved that once again on Tuesday as he helped the Mavs stave off a Clippers comeback to win 103-101. Aside from dropping 35 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals against Tyronn Lue’s men, Doncic also hit the miraculous dagger to demoralize their rivals and make sure they wouldn’t be able to take the lead.

Now, according to The Athletic, Doncic is now averaging 31.7 points per game against the Clippers throughout his career. It is even more shocking when you look at his stats in their last three meetings, with the Mavs superstar putting up 51, 45 and the most recent 35 points.

The Clippers just can’t seem to find an answer for Doncic, and until they are able to do so, he’ll likely keep terrorizing them.

Even former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks Luka Doncic is always fired up in their matchups with the Clippers, noting after Tuesday’s game that he takes it “personally.”

“Like I said earlier today that It’s personal when Luka plays against the Clippers!!! Once again he gave them that WORK dropping a casual 35-11-5 with the W. Carry the hell on…” Perkins wrote on Twitter.

Sure enough, for Mavs fans, they wouldn’t want to change anything about that.