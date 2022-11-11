Published November 11, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Dallas Mavericks suffered their second straight loss on Thursday night after a 113-105 defeat at the hands of the Washington Wizards. Luka Doncic had another off shooting night in this one, which prompted a pretty strong reaction from the Mavs star after the game.

After going 8-of-21 from the field for 22 points against the Wizards, Luka made it abundantly clear that he’s taking responsibility for this loss:

“You asked me the same question last night,” Doncic said. “I’ve been awful for two games now. These two games are on me. We got to figure (it) out. These two games we were supposed to win but we didn’t. I gotta figure (it) out.”

On Wednesday, Doncic went 9-of-29 for 24 points as the Mavs suffered a 94-87 loss against the Orlando Magic.

The Mavs star was asked if fatigue was a factor against Washington, and Luka seemed to have acknowledged the same:

“It’s good defense, fatigue, a little bit of everything,” he said. “Had a real busy summer. … I’m just feeling more tired in these last two games. But that’s not an excuse.”

"These two games are on me." Luka Doncic frustrated after two tough losses. #MFFL | @dallasmavs on @BallySportsSW 📺 pic.twitter.com/IebiHNoCPm — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) November 11, 2022

Before the game, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd raised his concern regarding Luka Doncic’s heavy workload, and it seemed like this was an issue yet again on Thursday night. Doncic himself was asked to comment on his coach’s earlier statement, but the Mavs star was quick to play the matter down.

Dallas gets Friday off before hosting Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. They also have another back-to-back set coming up next week against the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets.