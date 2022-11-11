Published November 11, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Luka Doncic did not have one of his best games on Wednesday night as the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Orlando Magic, 94-87. The Mavs star went 9-of-29 from the field for 24 points as Dallas allowed a struggling Magic side to get just their third win of the season over them.

Doncic has been doing everything he can to carry the Mavs, but on some nights, this just hasn’t been enough. This has led to some concern for head coach Jason Kidd, who recently addressed Luka’s heavy workload early in the season:

“People will say he’s 23,” Kidd said, via David Aldridge of The Athletic. “But, he’s human.”

At the rate he’s going right now, Kidd fears that Doncic “may hit a physical/mental wall around Christmas.”

In 10 games played so far this season, Doncic leads the entire NBA in scoring with 34.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting. He’s also averaging 8.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 2.0 steals, while also connecting on 2.4 triples per contest. He’s doing all this in a career-high 36.6 minutes per game.

Jason Kidd also expressed concern about the fact that Doncic has been taking a beating on the basketball court so far this season:

Kidd is also worried about Dončić constantly getting knocked to the floor early in the season. He says those falls may not show up now, or even this season, but they take a toll over a career. “The wood always wins,” Kidd said.

Luka has played in all 10 of Dallas’ games thus far, and he doesn’t seem to be nursing any injury. As Kidd implies, however, this is not a sustainable pace for Doncic, and forcing the same could do more harm than good both for him and for the Mavs.