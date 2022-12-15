By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Is Luka Doncic the best scorer in Dallas Mavericks history? While he is only 23 years old and still has plenty of basketball left in him, there is no doubt the Slovenian sensation is strengthening his case for that title.

On Wednesday in the Mavs’ 105-90 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Doncic had a hard time penetrating the Cavs’ tight defense. Still, despite the struggles and shooting 9-of-23 from the field, he was still able to finish with 30 points, five rebounds and six assists.

With that, Doncic surpassed Mark Aguirre for the longest streak of scoring 20 or more points. It is now Luka’s 35th straight game with such number, which carried over from last season. In the 26 games he has played this year, his lowest output is 22 points. He has also scored below 30 just five times this year, putting his averages at 33.0 points.

Sure enough, Luka Doncic would have liked the win more than the franchise history he made. However, there is no denying that what he has accomplished is worth acknowledging.

After all, not even the greatest Mav of all time, Dirk Nowitzki, was able to accomplish that feat.

The Mavs may be struggling as of the moment, but as long as Luka keeps producing monster numbers, the team will always be a threat to any opponent. That’s just how good Luka is.

Doncic is only going to break more NBA and Mavs records. Hopefully, as he establishes his legacy in Dallas, he can also bring another Larry O’Brien trophy.