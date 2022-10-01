Luka Doncic vocal on 1 major change for Mavs ahead of 2022-23

The Dallas Mavericks made a few big moves in the offseason as they look to bounce back on what was an ultimately disappointing 2021-22 season. Despite losing out to the eventual champions Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, however, there’s no denying that there’s also a lot to be proud of for Luka Doncic and Co. from last year.

Speaking after Friday’s practice session, Doncic revealed that the Mavs still have their sights set on the title this season. However, he believes that there’s been a major change with regard to how the rest of the NBA sees his team (via NBA TV on Twitter):

“Our goal every year is to win a championship,” Doncic said. “That was our goal last season, that’s our goal this season. But I think we got a little more respect around the league. I think we have a great team. We just got to believe.”

He’s not wrong here. Doncic and the Mavs took a huge leap last season. Luka led his team to the West Finals for the first time since Dirk Nowitzki guided them to a title in 2010.

Before last season, the Mavs fell out of the playoffs in the first round in back-to-back years. Questions already emerged about Luka Doncic and his ability to lead his team in the postseason. Well, they erased most of that last term, and they’re now ready to take the next step in 2022-23.

With Doncic leading the way and a solid supporting cast around him, the sky is indeed the limit for this Mavs team.