The Dallas Mavericks are on the brink of elimination from the playoffs. This is after Luka Doncic and Co. suffered a brutal loss at the hands of the Miami Heat on Saturday night. The Mavs are in action again on Sunday, this time facing off against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, and another loss could prove to be the final nail in the coffin for them.

Doncic was understandably upset after his heroics from Saturday night were once again wasted in a gutting loss. True enough, this is exactly what the Mavs superstar pointed out after the game:

“It’s every time the same problem,” Dončić said Saturday, via Joseph Zucker of Bleacer Report. “The offense is fine. But if we give up 130 points in four quarters, that’s hard to win.”

As Luka implied in his statement, he’s doing everything he can on the offensive end to help his team. On Saturday, he dropped a game-high 42 points all over the Heat, to go along with 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and two triples in 45 minutes of action. Doncic did his best to carry his team, but in the end, it simply wasn’t enough.

Defense has been a major problem for the Mavs this season, and you have to say that this has been a key element in their downfall. Luka Doncic clearly isn’t happy about how this has been the case for his team all year long, and it does sound like there’s already some exasperation in his tone, which at this point, is not surprising at all.