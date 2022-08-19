Mark Cuban details missing piece that doomed Mavs against Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks took a huge step last season when they made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in the post-Dirk Nowitzki era. In the end, however, their season still ended in disappointment as they fell to Stephen Curry and his mighty Golden State Warriors.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban recently shared his honest thoughts about what led to his team’s demise in the West Finals. Apart from the fact that the Warriors were truly a formidable opponent, the billionaire businessman also pointed to Dallas’ lack of experience as a main culprit (h/t Eduardo Razo of NBC Sports):

“The experience of having played together for all those years and been in crunch situations knowing what to do,” Cuban said. “We hadn’t been there yet. We hadn’t been out of the first round in 10 years. A lot of it was execution and when talking to our guys during the series, that was the theme that kept coming up.”

The good news for the Mavs is they now have the necessary experience under their belt. They may have lost in the West Finals, but the fact still remains that it was an invaluable experience for the entire squad as they look to take it to the next level this coming season.

Dallas has Luka Doncic too, and he is clearly a key factor in whatever success this team will achieve not only in the immediate future but for years to come. Luka looks like he’s been locked in during the offseason, so there’s definitely a lot to look forward to for the Mavs in 2022-23.