In a new Amazon Prime promo, Dirk Nowitzki, the Dallas Mavericks' Hall of Fame forward, reflects on when he first fell in love with the game. Nowitzki reportedly distanced himself from the Mavericks, the team he played 21 NBA seasons for, while capturing a championship in 2011. However, the 14-time All-Star will be one of the streaming giant’s new analysts when the 2025-26 NBA season kicks off in the fall.

Nowitzki will join his former teammate Steve Nash on Amazon Prime. In the promo above, Nowitzki reveals what growing up in Germany was like as a kid, whose tall stature made him stand out, per NBAonPrime’s X, formerly Twitter.

“I wasn’t sure whether my body and my skill level was ready for the NBA yet,” Nowitzki said. “As a German, I was always more negative. I was never really thinking that I could do this. I grew up in a middle-class family. I was a long, lanky, awkward kid. I loved tennis growing up, but when I was playing tennis, some guys were half my size.”

For Nowitzki, the additional attention that came with being tall wasn’t comfortable until he first picked up a basketball, a suggestion that came from a cousin of his, who would play often.

“It wasn’t fun being that tall, growing up, to be honest,” Nowitzki said. “My cousin started to play basketball in a club, and he said, “Why don’t you come along? You’re tall.” I went for my first practice, and that was it. I was hooked.”

Nowitzki is one of the most heralded power forwards in NBA history. After Amazon announced he’d be paired with Nash in 2025-26, he posted a funny reply on social media, referencing their playing days in Dallas.

“Now I have to carry this guy like I did 25 years ago,” Nowitzki quipped.

In 2021, the NBA recognized him as one of the 75 greatest players for its commemorative 75th anniversary. In 21 seasons, Nowitzki averaged 20.7 points on 47.1% shooting, including 38% from deep, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

Why Dirk Nowitzki reportedly distanced himself from Mavericks

Mavericks Hall of Fame forward Dirk Nowitzki has distanced himself from the franchise over the years. When the Mavericks relieved athletic trainer Casey Smith of his duties, Nowitzki wasn’t around the organization like he once was shortly after retirement, per NBA Insider Marc Stein.

“Casey Smith’s ouster before the 2023-24 season has contributed to the distance between Nowitzki and the franchise over the past two seasons,” Stein reported.

Then, the Mavs traded Nowitzki’s former teammate, Luka Doncic, which also didn’t sit well with him.