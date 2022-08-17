Two of the most high-profile teams in Europe faced off in an exhibition match on Wednesday, and the contest definitely lived up to expectations. Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic led Slovenia to an eye-popping overtime win against reigning back-to-back league MVP Nikola Jokic and the Serbian national team. As expected, some Luka Magic was on full display yet again on Wednesday.

Doncic finished with a game-high 34 points, to go along with nine rebounds and six assists in another dazzling display from the Mavs All-Star guard. Luka caught fire in this one, and there wasn’t much Jokic and Co. could do about it (h/t MFFL Nation on Twitter):

Luka Doncic drops 34 PTS, 9 AST, 6 REB in win over Serbian National team 🔥🔥#MFFL pic.twitter.com/wAVQg9dqjx — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) August 17, 2022

At the end of regulation, Luka actually had a chance to win the game for Slovenia with what would have been an epic step-back trey over Jokic. It just wasn’t to be:

Luka Doncic for the win over Nikola Jokic… NO GOOD! 😦 Slovenia and Serbia head to OT! pic.twitter.com/TXyZct4PeJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 17, 2022

Nevertheless, the Doncic-led Slovenian side flexed their collective muscles in overtime as they emerged with a 97-92 win over Serbia.

Before the game, Luka Doncic came out with a strong claim that his team was aiming to take gold in the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket tournament, which tips off on September 1. This huge win over Serbia should serve as a statement victory for Doncic and Co. This may have been a non-bearing exhibition match, but you could tell from the atmosphere throughout the game that there was indeed a lot riding on the matchup.

Slovenia has a couple more tune-up games against Estonia and Germany before they face off against Lithuania in their first game of the EuroBasket tournament on September 1st.