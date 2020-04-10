It’s been a year since Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki played his last home game in the league. Mark Cuban reminisced on that emotional night.

Via Twitter, Cuban recalled the night when he gave a farewell to Nowitzki, who by far, is known as the greatest Maverick of all time. In his farewell to Nowitzki, Cuban promised not just to retire the no. 41, but also to create the “biggest, most bad-ass statue” for him.

It’s definitely a no-brainer given the contributions that Nowitzki has shared with the organization. This includes not just turning the team into a perennial playoff contender in the West, but also its first title in franchise history.

I can’t believe it’s been a year. A lot has changed but the best things stay with us forever @swish41 https://t.co/0mJwAd6XzM — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 10, 2020

What’s great about this partnership is that it lasted 21 solid years. Not everyone has an opportunity to stay with one team for the rest of his career. In the NBA, especially over the last several years, players have opted to bolt for another team after years of disappointment in their current team.

The same is not true for Nowitzki who first donned the Mavs jersey in the 1998-99 season. Like any other team-player tandem, both Nowitzki and the Mavs have had their ups and downs.

In 2006, Nowitzki led his team to the NBA Finals only to be ousted by Dwyane Wade’s Miami Heat. In 2007, Nowitzki was crowned MVP. But come playoff time, the first-seeded Mavs got upset by the eighth-seeded Golden State Warriors in the first round. But fast forward to 2011, the Mavs finally got their revenge, winning their first title in franchise history against a powerhouse Miami squad.

It is these facts which have made the Mavs-Nowitzki tandem one of the best out there. Cuban, who experienced all this first-hand, knows that Dirk gave his heart and soul to the basketball club.