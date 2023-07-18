Germany did well in last year's EuroBasket tournament, finishing third behind France and champions Spain. However, Toronto Raptors guard Dennis Schroder seems to believe that the team would have fared even better had it not been for Dallas Mavericks veteran Maxi Kleber opting to back out of the tournament. In a recent podcast, Schroder revealed his true feelings about the Mavs power forward in a scathing rant.

Schroder got brutally honest about Kleber's decision to withdraw from the national squad last year. The 6-foot-3 combo guard did not hold back as he criticized the Mavs stud for the reason behind his withdrawal:

“I was like ‘Ok, what game is he trying to improve?' In the NBA, when you're good at something, you stick to it. It wouldn't make sense if a big center started being a ballhandler,” Schroder said (h/t Basket News).

“He knows his game and he knows what his role is. Of course, I accepted it because it was his decision but it was a bit difficult to respect it. If he had another reason – a contract or because he wants to play longer – it would've been totally fine with me.”

This did not sit well with Maxi Kleber. The Mavs forward has now come out with an official statement addressing Schroder's comments, which also includes an announcement regarding his unwillingness to partake in the upcoming FIBA World Cup in the Philippines:

“The (very tough) decision last summer not to play was due to an injury I played with for the last four months of the 21-22 NBA season. I needed full recovery and rest. Had I been healthy, I would have been happy and proud to play for our NT. All communication from my side with all relevant people was done in an honest and respectful manner. I enjoyed watching the team's success and was proud of what they accomplished.

“I started this summer with full intention and motivation to join the national team in the World Cup. However, the recent unfortunate and inappropriate public statements about me have made it 100% clear that I am not unreservedly welcome in the NT. It is not my goal to destroy the good team chemistry of last summer. Nor do I want to become a source of distraction. Therefore, I have decided that it is best for everyone involved if I do not play,” read an excerpt from Kleber's statement.

Kleber is no superstar but he is an integral part of the German national squad. This is exactly why Schroder regrets not having the Mavs forward in last year's EuroBasket tournament. Well, Schroder's savage rant has now backfired on Germany in that they will not have the services of Maxi Kleber in the FIBA World Cup.