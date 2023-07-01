The Dallas Mavericks have agreed to bring free agent sharpshooter Seth Curry back for a third stint in Dallas on a two-year contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Curry played for the Mavs in the 2016-17 and then again in the 2019-20 season, with Luka Doncic.

Curry is one of the best spot-up shooters in NBA history with a career 3-point percentage of 43.5%. Across his first two stints on the Mavs, he averaged over 12 points per game and shot nearly 45% from 3-point territory.

Curry now reunites with Luka Doncic, whom he played with his second time around in Dallas. The 32-year-old is an excellent complement to Doncic's playmaking capabilities, and he can also create his own shot to provide scoring off the bench. There's a reason the Mavs have now signed him on three separate occasions. He's just a great role player to have around.

Curry's most recent team was the Brooklyn Nets, where he played with Kyrie Irving, who just signed a three-year deal with the Mavs. Curry and Irving were also teammates in college at Duke during Irving's lone college season.

There's a lot of history amongst this new trio in Dallas, so this move actually makes a lot of sense. Curry is a low-risk signing — he comes at an affordable price and his skillset fits with any play style. Every team needs a reliable sharpshooter.

Over ten seasons in the NBA with eight different teams, Curry has averaged 11.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 24.4 minutes on 47.5%/43.5%/86.2% shooting.

This is just the second move the Mavs have made since NBA free agency opened on Friday.