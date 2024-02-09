A reunion for the Mavs and Dinwiddie, perhaps?

The NBA trade deadline might be over, but the fun isn't quite over yet for fans. A common outcome of the trade deadline is the numerous free agents that result from the deals. These free agents are often let go by teams since they don't fit their current timeline, like a veteran traded to a rebuilding team. That's exactly what's going to happen to Spencer Dinwiddie, who's set to be let go by the Toronto Raptors. Already, there are a couple of teams interested in signing Spencer Dinwiddie, like the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Well, it seems like Dinwiddie is leaning towards a former team of his as his preferred destination. The ex-Nets guard was seen during the Mavs' recent game against the New York Knicks, per Ian Begley. Seems like a reunion party is in store for Dinwiddie, huh.

“Free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie is at MSG for Knicks-Mavs tonight, sitting behind the Dallas bench. The Lakers and Mavericks are among teams Dinwiddie is considering signing with, per league sources.”

Free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie is at MSG for Knicks-Mavs tonight, sitting behind the Dallas bench. The Lakers and Mavericks are among teams Dinwiddie is considering signing with, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/Kpapo2X6yA — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2024

Fans have mixed reactions to a potential Dinwiddie-Mavs reunion. Some seem to be excited about the prospect of the former All-Star returning to Dallas. Others aren't quite as enthused.

@SDinwiddie_25 I know you miss being out there in blue — Dereck Lively II Muse (@DL2Muse) February 9, 2024

Might as well get on the plane heading back to Dallas lol — Shoot the J Sports (@ShootTheJSports) February 9, 2024

GET AN ACTUAL PG OFF THE BENCH RATHER THAN LINSANITY “exum” https://t.co/TAktQyZhp0 pic.twitter.com/e3E6li2nhj — Om Bhandary (@OmTweetsAlot) February 9, 2024

Dinwiddie, the former All-Star point guard, was traded to the Raptors during the trade deadline for Dennis Schroder. With Toronto entering the early stages of a rebuild, they were better off letting Dinwiddie go. The Mavs surely need another capable ball-handler off the bench to give Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving a breather. Whether Dinwiddie is the right guy is another question, but he's certainly skilled enough to help the Mavs.