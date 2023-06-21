The Dallas Mavericks need to start putting a team around Luka Doncic that can be a winner for years to come. A nightmare season that was not saved by a midseason acquisition of Kyrie Irving has to be an anomaly and not the new norm if the Mavs want to keep Doncic for the long run. Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams could be one of many pieces that make such a team possible.

Williams, a 24-year-old forward that has been one of the Celtics' key depth pieces for years, has received interest from several teams. His fit in Dallas makes a ton of sense given his defensive capabilities. The Mavs have discussed a sign-and-trade scenario with the Celtics to land Williams, according to Tim Cato of The Athletic.

Cato writes that “one league source, granted anonymity since he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly, told me Dallas has spoken with the Boston Celtics about a Grant Williams sign-and-trade. Dallas isn’t interested in using its pick to acquire him, and the team might decide against an offer — something more than the mid-level exception — that would be large enough that Boston wouldn’t match.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Last season, Williams averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from deep. He and the Celtics could not come to terms on an extension last offseason, leading to a situation where they could be headed in different directions. The Mavs could be the beneficiary, landing a very solid role player with playoff experience.

The Celtics would certainly inquire about getting the Mavs' pick, which is the 10th overall selection, but unless they give more to the Mavs, they are not likely to receive it. What they would likely get back is at least one decent player that could be used off the bench in their rotation.

Depending on what Williams' new contract is, the Celtics could get back someone like Reggie Bullock or Tim Hardaway Jr. in a deal for Williams. The Mavs could start Williams next to Doncic as a key defender in the starting lineup and a floor spacer on offense.