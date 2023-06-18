NBA free agency hasn't officially started, but multiple teams around the league are reportedly interested in Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams.

The 24-year-old will be a restricted free agent this summer once the Celtics make him a $6.2 million qualifying offer. However, there's no guarantee he'll stay in Beantown. The Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks have all shown interest in Williams, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The Magic have a young squad and loads of cap space, so it makes sense that they're on the hunt for Williams. They could probably give the two-time SEC Player of the Year more money than the Celtics, who are not too far away from potentially tying up most of their money in extensions for stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

💰 Jaylen Brown is eligible for a 5-year, $295 million supermax extension this summer. 💰 Jayson Tatum is eligible for a 5-year, $318 million extension in 2024. pic.twitter.com/HU3bSkIwra — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 30, 2023

Like Orlando, Indiana also missed the postseason last season and is in a bit of a rebuild. The Pacers gave up the second-most points per game in the NBA during the 2022-23 campaign, making the 3-and-D abilities of Williams especially enticing.

Lastly, the Mavs had an extremely disappointing past season in which they also failed to make the playoffs. But, unlike Orlando and Indiana, they aren't rebuilding. They have two stars in Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic and are looking to round out the rest of the roster with talent, assuming Irving returns in free agency. Williams would be a nice piece for them, as he brings more of a defensive identity to an offense-centric team. Plus, it's worth noting that Williams and Doncic are represented by the same agency, WME Sports.

Grant Williams leaving Boston isn't a foregone conclusion because if he agreed to a smaller contract he could stay with the C's. Yet, if he's looking for a major payday, he'll likely head elsewhere.