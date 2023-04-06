In a pivotal West Conference tilt, the Dallas Mavericks were able to beat the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night 123-119. Mavs’ star Luka Doncic was stellar in the win, notching 29 points with 10 rebounds and six assists. The win ties the Mavs in 11th place with the Oklahoma City Thunder as the two teams will battle for the last spot in the playoffs in their final games of the season.

More notably, however, were the sneakers seen on Doncic’s feet in their win. Doncic, a Jordan Brand athlete, has been rocking his signature Jordan Luka 1 for this year and has made a huge impact in his first few years with the company. Last night, Doncic debuted a new edition of his “Luka” line as he rocked a purple colorway of the upcoming Jordan Luka 2. Fans in attendance were treated to an in-person look of the wild shoes Doncic will be rocking throughout this years postseason, if the Mavs can make it.

More angles of the upcoming Jordan Luka 2, via @DallasMavs Luka’s 2nd signature shoe is expected to release this summer. Shoe again features IsoPlate support frame & Formula23 cushioning pic.twitter.com/t0hZXKlSTk — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 6, 2023

It was fitting for Doncic to debut this edition against the Kings as the shoe features a shiny black upper with purple details throughout. The shoe is low-top and stays consistent to the sturdy design Doncic has favored in the past. The shoes have a white translucent bottom and feature the Jordan “Luka” logo on the tongue. While the shoes aren’t available in stores just yet, fans will have a great look at Luka Doncic rocking them as the season closes.

While this design is completely tailored to 77’s personal preferences and comfortability, fans noticed his design taking subtle cues from the Jordan Pro 2 model, which debuted in 1998 and was worn by hoopers like Mike Bibby. You be the judge: do these designs look similar?

How many people caught the Jumpman Pro 2 cues on the Luka 2s? 👀 🧐 pic.twitter.com/q0ld7B4zrT — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 6, 2023

Since the shoes were seen for the first time by many last night, there’s still no information from Nike or Jordan Brand on a formal release. However, with Luka expected to rock this shoe for the postseason (if Dallas makes it), we can expect a release sometime during the summer. Will you be picking up a pair?